Furloughed mothers not entitled to childcare

FURLOUGHED mothers may not be entitled to childcare payments legal advisors have warned.

Depending on the type of ERTE (furlough) they have, by ceasing to carry out work for an employer, the requirements to receive childcare are no longer met and the mothers are no longer entitled to it.

This affects the payment of €100 per month which working mothers, both employed and self-employed, are entitled to until the child is three years old and is applied for through the tax office.

This also applies to any amount that they may receive for sending the child (if under the age of three) to daycare or infant school.

If a woman receiving these benefits is put on ERTE (furlough) and receives payment due to this suspension of her employment contract, she is in a situation of total unemployment, and therefore, she does not meet the requirements to be entitled to it. In that case, it will be suspended until she is working again.

This does not, however, affect large families (three or more children) or families with disabled children.

