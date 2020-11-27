Fugitive in Court After Being Arrested at Spanish Airport

THE SCOTS fugitive appeared in court after being arrested at a Spanish airport for organised crime and drugs offences.

David Hough, aged 40, from East Kilbride, Lanarkshire was arrested at Malaga Airport and appeared in court virtually via videocall on charges for organised crime and drugs offences. The fugitive had been arrested on a European Warrant.

Hough was accused of directing organised crime and faced multiple charges. The drugs offences included producing and supplying illicit substances. Hough was arrested in September at Malaga Airport by Spain’s National Police as he attempted to board his flight home. Later he was escorted back to Scotland by police.

After allegedly experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Hough is currently under isolation for 14 days for everyone’s safety. The hearing was held at Paisley Sheriff Court although Hough did not make a plea.

