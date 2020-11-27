FIVE MILLION IN AID FOR RIDERS

The Efficiency drive from the ministry of industry has money for you if you are purchasing an efficient vehicle.

The plan remove (scrappage scheme) ends on the 31st of December 2020. there is up to 750 euros in aid when purchasing a new vehicle.

This aid also applies to motorcycles up to 8000 euros value and electric motorcycles up to 10,000 euros value, so there is little time left to take part in this scheme and save money on purchasing a new vehicle.

Five million in aid is available and with only one month to go prospective buyers of new, particularly efficient motorcycles and electric vehicles, are being reminded there is aid available.

Under normal circumstances, you would need a vehicle to scrap to claim this aid, that is not the case with motorcycles. All you need is the sales receipt and documentation of the vehicle sold after 15 June 2020 and before 31 December 2020.

The efficiency drive by the ministry is to promote cleaner newer vehicles on the road and help the vehicle manufacturing companies in the sales lull due to COVID-19.

