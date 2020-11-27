First municipal plan to tackle gender violence

CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria

THE town’s first municipal plan to tackle gender violence has been approved for the next four years in Rincon de la Victoria.

COUNCILLOR for Social Welfare and Deputy Mayor, Elena Aguilar, said: “The plan aims to establish, on the one hand, guidelines, mechanisms, roles and procedures to fight more effectively against gender violence, and on the other hand, to facilitate that women can access opportunities and rights.

“In addition to create conditions for the people of Rincon de la Victoria to be more just and egalitarian ”.

The council wants to strengthen the structure and resources of the Town Hall to promote a municipality free of gender violence, raise awareness and provide prevention, protection and care.


