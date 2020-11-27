ERTEs in hospitality increase by 100,000

ERTEs in the hospitality industry increase by 100,000 in November

The amount of people in the hospitality industry who are receiving ERTE payments has shot up again this month. Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, explained on Twitter that since the end of September the amount receiving ERTE has grown by more than 80,000 people. This means that at the moment there are about 220,000 workers in the sector affected, so that in the month of November alone there have been more than 100,000 cases.

The 220,000 hospitality workers who are on ERTE account for almost a third of the total, and it is not out of the question that these numbers will continue to grow in December, said Escrivá.

Industry data shows that more than 350,000 jobs have disappeared since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, while overall turnover has fallen by 50%.

