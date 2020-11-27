DRAGON-like sea creature washes ashore on South African beach

A striking, dragon-like sea creature has washed up en masse on Fish Hoek Beach near Cape Town in South Africa. Dubbed “the most beautiful killer in the ocean” because of its bright blue killer, the Glaucus atlanticus preys on Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish and other poisonous beasts and absorbs their venom, in turn making it more deadly than other sea killers.

Local grandmother Maria Wagener found about twenty of the creatures while walking on the beach, and had a lucky escape as she almost picked one up. A sting from a blue dragon can result in nausea, vomiting and acute allergic contact dermatitis.

“I’ve never seen them before and I’ve lived near this beach for most of my life,” Mrs Wagner said.

“I pick up starfish all the time and put them back into the sea but I had a feeling that these would have a sting.

“I probably would have put them back in the sea if I’d had something to lift them, but no, I didn’t touch them!”

