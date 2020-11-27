Designer Vagina Benefits Mum Avoids Jail Time Again

DESIGNER Vagina benefits Mum avoids jail for cocaine possession.

Stephanie Watson, aged 29, has avoided jail after being caught with class A drugs in her possession. Watson was found with cocaine when her car was searched by police in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

In court her defence claimed that “This is a young lady who has had difficulties and is now trying to rehabilitate herself away from some very negative influences in her life.

“She receives £1,400 per month in benefits and the great majority of that will be put towards her family.”

The Hamilton Sheriff Court spared the designer vagina mum from jail time, instead ordering 100 hours of unpaid work, which is to be carried out within the next year.

Watson is not a stranger to court after previously stealing £7000 for a designer vagina using fake credit cards. She was only found out after the Edinburgh Clinic received a tip-off from an anonymous source. She also used fake credit cards in Lanarkshire to the tune of £5000.

