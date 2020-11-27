DENVER Mayor Urges People Not To Travel Then Jumps On A Flight to go for a Thanksgiving Vacation



Michael Hancock, the Mayor of Denver, is facing a huge public outcry, after making a video plea urging Denver residents to please stay at home, and not to travel over Thanksgiving, given the pandemic, to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, before then boarding a flight from Colorado airport, to go and visit his wife and daughter in Mississippi.

To add to his problems, Hancock’s flight, via Houston, Texas, departed from Colorado only a few hours after he had also tweeted again urging people not to travel unless it was absolutely necessary.

The Mayor has since offered an apology.

