Costa Blanca calls for ‘nationwide agreement’ on Christmas measures

THE Costa Blanca calls for a ‘nationwide agreement’ on Christmas restriction measures, but doesn’t rule out other options

Following a meeting between central and regional authorities on Wednesday, November 25, Costa Blanca representatives said they would like to see a nationwide agreement on measures, but would not make any firm decisions until December 9, when the regional borders reopen.

Regional officials said that they supported the government’s draft plan, which would limit gatherings over the festive period to 6 people, but would see a slightly shorter curfew on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, 5, and 6 of 1am – 6pm.

The Valencian government is also in favor of exceptionally lifting the perimeter closure on those days to allow mobility between autonomous communities to facilitate those family reunions to be held.

Other regions, such as Madrid, are pushing for a 10-person limit on gatherings and a curfew beginning at 1:30am.

Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said that the plans for Christmas must take into account the fact that the majority of infections in the area occur in social and family encounters.

