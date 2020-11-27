Cocaine Dealer Claims to Only Have Made £60 On £300k Delivery

A COCAINE dealer claims to only have made £60 when caught with £300k of cocaine that he was delivering.

Matthias Tulloch, aged 40, from Sunnyside Avenue in Erdington, was caught with the cocaine when he visited Worcestershire twice in a day. On searching Tulloch’s home police found details of many deals recorded in a notebook.

Tulloch was tried at Birmingham Crown Court and his defence, Justin Hugheston-Roberts, said, “He was working for others. There is no evidence of wealth. He is an ordinary man living in an ordinary home. When looking at the references to him he is seen in a different light by other people.

“But clearly he accepted he was involved in the transportation of drugs.”

The dealer claims to have made £60 for the delivery worth up to £300k. Simon Ash, Prosecutor said, “As he returned to Birmingham on the second of the two trips the police stopped him in the area of Handsworth. The defendant was the driver, no-one else was in the car.

“In a bag under the front passenger seat were three kilograms of cocaine.”

Tulloch has plead guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and received a sentence of six years in jail.

