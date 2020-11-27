BULLDOG LEARNS BRITISH

An American bulldog that didn’t understand any English has been taught some new tricks to get a new home.

Hector is an American bulldog, and he needed new parents and a new home, not an easy task for the RSPCA in Wakefield West Yorkshire.

This task made all the more difficult because the RSPCA had learned the car that abandoned Hector was displaying foreign number plates which meant they had to work out what commands Hector knew in English.

It transpired Hector only knew German and had to be taught English by RSPCA staff so that he had the best possible chance of rehoming.

Hector still struggles to trust new people (unsurprisingly), but the centre staff are confident he will find a new home.

He is still just a baby and at only 1 year old still growing, but he does weigh just over 6 stone.

Hector was left abandoned at the animal centre in wakefield and had been mistreated. Staff say a person experienced with large breeds lots of love and maybe a bit of German would be the perfect home.

