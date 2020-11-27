Brussels pianist plays at window for neighbours in second lockdown

A HOLOCAUST survivor, 89-year-old Simon Gronowski found local fame in Brussels as he played jazz on his piano from the window of his apartment during the lockdown to entertain neighbours and now, he is back again during the second lockdown.

He is a man of many talents, having played on stage with film director and jazz buff Woody Allen and he sees music as a means of communication and connection between friends and strangers.

As a child, he owes his life to quick thinking as he jumped from a train carrying Jews and Romas to their eventual deaths at Auschwitz which claimed the lives of his mother and sister as well as more than 25,000 others deported from Belgium.

He has travelled Europe and the USA as the former president of the Union of Jewish Deportees in Belgium talking about the effects of the Holocaust and was earlier this year given an honorary doctorate in Humanism by Brussels University.

