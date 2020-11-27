British singer and California based director collaborate in Mallorca

HAVING just release the first single from his debut album William Clapson (Jack in Water) has begun a collaboration with Mallorquin video director Chuchie Hill with the first Just Smile available on YouTube and two more scheduled for 2021.

Chuchie Hill is a Spanish British Director/Producer born on the Island of Mallorca, although now happily stuck on the island since the pandemic, she normally lives in Los Angeles and commenting on her latest video she said “When record company Nettwerk reached out, right in the middle of the pandemic, I was sceptical about the possibility of making anything happen. I love shooting in Mallorca.”

William Clapson a.k.a. Jack in Water was brought up in a little village in Essex, listening to the diverse musical influences of his parents, ranging from the melancholy and drama created by bands such as Radiohead and The Blue Nile, to the powerful R&B and soul voices like Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross whilst growing up.”

William said “Before meeting Chuchie I had only made music videos in the UK as I am fairly new to Mallorca. I was really excited at the prospect of collaborating creatively with someone on the island. I was a big fan of Chuchie’s previous work with Anthony and the Johnsons and her documentary work”

Enjoy Just Smile at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEGGtoicCCw&feature=youtu.be

