BRAZIL’S president will refuse Covid vaccine, claiming it is his right

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro took to social media on Thursday, November 26 to make his feelings about the Covid vaccine perfectly clear. The leader, who was diagnosed with coronavirus in July, has faced much criticism in recent months for down-playing the seriousness of the pandemic and openly opposing lockdown measures.

In a video, Bolsonaro explained that the Brazilian government would ‘immediately organise’ vaccines to be available to those who want it as soon as a jab is approved by Brazil’s health regulatory authority. However, voicing his own opinion on getting the vaccine, he said: ‘I’m telling you, I won’t take it. It is my right.’

Brazil’s health ministry has already agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

