Black Friday Shoppers Expected to Splashout £2bn Online

Black Friday Shoppers Expected to Spend £2bn Online Amid Fears of Web Site Crashes.

Online shopping is expected to skyrocket by 70 per cent this Black Friday with many high streets remaining closed. Retailers are very concerned about mass website crashes caused by excessive demand and the losses they could concur while consumer experts are warning shoppers to think twice about buying ‘dud’ bargains.

2019’s Black Friday saw Currys PC World’s site and NatWest’s site and app both crash, while the likes of Debenhams and John Lewis have gone down previously. The same happened last week when the much-anticipated PlayStation5 launch led to Currys implementing an online queue system, with the likes of Game and Tesco sites both crashing due to massive demand.

Ross Davies, director of e-commerce consultants Strafe Creative, said crashed websites on Black Friday will not only damage sales but also a company’s reputation.

Consumer group Which? has compiled a list of items spotted across the internet which appear on its Don’t Buy list on what is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The firm says it puts thousands of products through “tough and independent laboratory tests” in an effort to work out which items fail to perform and urges the public to check on its website before buying if they are not sure.

