BirdLife International questions Spain’s use of fisheries funds

SPAIN is one of the major beneficiaries of the current European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (which expires at the end of this year) and was allocated €1.089 billion out of a total budget of €6.4 billion.

According to a report by BirdLife International, the purpose of the fund is to assist in creating environmental, economic and social sustainability in fisheries and agriculture but the organisation has serious doubts about the effectiveness of the spending of some of the money.

Latest figures are only available to the end of 2018 but show that €55 million was spent on subsidies considered harmful to the marine environment and just €5.8 million was spent on artisanal (traditional fishing) whilst €315 million went to industrial fishing.

