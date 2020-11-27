Binman Crushed to Death at Princess Anne’s School

A BINMAN was crushed to death by his own lorry at Princess Anne’s school that costs over £13,000 each term.

The tragic accident occurred on Wednesday morning at Benenden School in Kent, the former school of Princess Anne. Reportedly the binman was crushed when his own lorry rolled backwards, and the man became trapped. Staff at the school attempted first aid.

Paramedics and police were on scene, but tragically at around 8.30 am the man was declared dead. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but he worked for Tunbridge Wells Borough Council as a contractor.

A neighbour of the school, Gillian Page, aged 68 said, “There were three yellow vans which said rescue on them. I guess they were ambulances now.

“There was police going all the way through the entrance and they put an officer on the gate. No one could come through the back entrance of the school at all.

“It’s really sad. It’s awful.”

Other famous ex-attendees of the all-girls school include Amanda de Cadenet, TV presenter and actress Rachel Weisz.

