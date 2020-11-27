Benidorm’s Christmas homage to health professionals

THIS year the Christmas tree in Benidorm’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento is dedicated to Spain’s medical profession.

Three figures in front of the tree represent the doctors and nurses who have fought Covid-19 for the last eight months, explained Benidorm’s Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles.

“The words Thank You have been added in Spanish and Valenciano to acknowledge the local population’s gratitude for the work they carry out each day,” Carrobles said.

“But as well as this sincere homage, the best way to thank the health professionals for their work is to continue to behave responsibly and comply with the anti-Covid health and safety measures,” he added.

