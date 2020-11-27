Barcelona Players to Take Record Breaking Pay Cut

LIONEL MESSI and his teammates at La Liga giants Barcelona have agreed to take a record breaking 122 million euro pay cut due to the financial pressures of Covid-19.

The Catalan club has the largest wage bill in global football, yet players agreed to take the dramatic reduction in pay for the 2020-2021 soccer season. Alongside the dramatic pay cuts, the club has also slashed 50 million from its ‘variable payments’ budget.

The club has released a statement saying that ‘this agreement in principle is subject to ratification in the coming days by the group of players and coaches affected’. They said that if the cuts pass through, ‘it will represent a highly significant step in the attempts to rectify the current financial situation’ induced by Covid-19.

Barcelona continued to commend the ‘considerable effort involved in reaching this agreement in principle and congratulate themselves on it’.

