Andalucian Reservoirs Water Levels Have Fallen to Worrying Levels

THE Andalucian reservoirs water levels have recently fallen to worryingly low levels.

The Guadalquivir River Basin has a capacity of 2,482 cubic hectometres but is currently only at around 30 per cent capacity. And only 485 cubic hectometres remain in the Andalusian Mediterranean Basin, which is at about 40 per cent capacity.

The Cadiz reservoirs have fallen to under 600 cubic hectometres and the three reservoirs in Huelva, the Piedras, Odiel and Tinto, are currently under 70 per cent capacity.

Andalucia as a whole is only at 33 per cent capacity, which means a fall of nearly 5 per cent since this time last year. It is hoped that with the current weather and extreme amounts of rain that the reservoirs will recover a little.

