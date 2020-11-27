Ancient whale skeleton found

THE almost perfectly preserved skeleton of an ancient whale thought to be more than 3,000 years old has been found off the coast of Thailand.

The Natural Resources and Environment minister, Varawut Silpa-archa says the bones resemble the Bryde’s whale, a species which can still be seen in the area. They will be carbon dated to determine their precise age, The Nation Thailand reported, although they are believed to be between 3,000 and 5,000 years old.

They were found just west of Bangkok, about 12 kilometres from the coastline in Samut Sakhon.

The semi-fossilised skeleton is approximately 12 metres long, the skull alone measures three metres.

