Add Life to Days by helping the Cudeca Foundation

THE Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena launched its new campaign to ‘Add Life to Days’ via a zoom presentation with the participation of Charmaine Arbouin, British Consul for Andalucía, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

Although Cudeca has continued to look after all its patients, the pandemic crisis has dealt a severe blow to the charity’s finances, in particular through the effect on its main source of income, the charity shops, which had to close for two months and which are now trying to recoup their sales; and on fundraising events, which have come to a standstill.

As the pandemic continues to rage, Cudeca faces greater uncertainty and is experiencing very worrying losses.

In 2021, losses could amount to between €700,000 and €1 million, so the campaign, whose slogan is “Join the Sunflower Effect”, wants to raise €185,000 to maintain for one year a multidisciplinary Home Care team made up of a doctor, a nurse, a psychologist and a social worker, all specialised in palliative care.

Such a team looks after an average of 250 patients in their own homes, making an average of three to four home visits every day, giving medical assistance and all the psychological and social support which the patients and their families, need.

British Consul Arbouin emphasised that “at a time when Cudeca is facing massive loss of income, the charity is also seeing an increase in demand for home care services, putting into context the campaign and the pressing need to meet the target.”

“We all take for granted that when parents are expecting a baby, there will be lots of support to bring that life into the world; wouldn’t it be lovely if we all recognised that, when people are leaving, they and their families deserve the same amount of support “she added

She ended her heartfelt speech by committing to join the Sunflower Effect, to donate, and to ask all her friends and contacts to take part.

Individuals and other entities can donate through the platform https://cudeca.org/sunflower-effect/ and they can also raise funds for the campaign through activities, events, personal challenges, contributions from friends and relatives, etc.

The Fundación “la Caixa” has already donated €30,000 towards the campaign target, and is providing systems to channel donations: through bank branches, cash points, the mobile banking application CaixaBankNow or online banking through caixabank.es.

