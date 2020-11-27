A not-so-dry topic in Pedreguer

VILLAJOYOSA’S Parks and Gardens employees are completing a course on xeriscaping.

The municipal staff recently visited the L’Albarda Garden in Pedreguer, renowned for its use of xeriscaping, where they were able to see the technique first-hand.

This involves landscaping or gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for additional irrigation water by choosing native Mediterranean plants, shrubs and trees.

Not only does this bring savings on water consumption and labour costs but it also reduces the risk of plagues and diseases.

