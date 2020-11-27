A chain of euro coins for Alfaz’s food bank

A CHAIN of euro coins along Avenida de Albir on Sunday, December 6, will raise funds for Alfaz’s Food Bank.

The Social Volunteers Association, We Love Albir and Alfaz town hall are asking members of public to add a euro coin – or coins – to the Solidarity Chain in Avenida del Albir adjoining the open-air market between 9am and 2pm.

“All you need do is add a euro to make the chain as long as possible, since the money raised will go to the Food Bank,” explained Isabel Muñoz, councillor for Cooperation and Volunteering.

“This is a small gesture that can help many of the municipality’s families that are having a hard time at present,” said Antonio Viso, president of Alfaz’s Social Volunteer, thanking the local population beforehand for their solidarity.

Alfaz’s Social Volunteers have been helping local families who risk social exclusion since 2013 and Viso drew attention to the constant support that the association receives from residents and official organisations as well as public and private bodies.

“In short, a numerous group of people of all ages and all nationalities whom the Social Volunteer Association wishes to thank while asking them to continue providing support,” he said.

