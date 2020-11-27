THERE will be a 44-million investment for the port of Cartagena in the hopes of kickstarting the economy.

The Port Authority launched the Immediate Action Plan for Economic Recovery against Covid-19 in April. This will see an investment of 200 million in total until 2022, but so for 44 million has been allocated.

-- Advertisement --



There are around 30 projects set to benefit from the investment, mainly with the aim of improving the infrastructure. There are several projects already in progress including expanding the Príncipe Felipe dock, refurbishing the Grúa Sansón roundabout and the reformation of the offices that house the Guardia Civil.

It is hoped that the investments will bring new life to the area and help sustain it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “44-Million Investment for the Port of Cartagena to Kickstart Economy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.