ALTEA will have an Animal Welfare department with an €71,000 annual Budget.

This a will be used for picking up and sheltering strays, assisting local pro-animal groups and funding information campaigns.

-- Advertisement --



Health and Animal Welfare councillor Jose Luis Leon Gascon also revealed that the the town hall’s sterilisation programme has been increased from €5,000 to €10,000.

Accompanied by the Public Safety councillor Miguel de la Hoz and the Policia Local chief, Herminio Navarro, Leon Gascon gave details of leaflets explaining in both Spanish and English what to do when looking for a lost animal or finding one.

Leon Gascon also thanked Altea’s vets for their cooperation as well as the Policia Local, all of whom had collaborated on setting up the Domestic Animal Welfare Committee, whose first meeting will be held on December 1.

Held via Zoom, the meeting intends to tackle modification of Altea’s bylaws on owning animals.

“These are obsolete and need to be adapted to the times that we live in,” the councillor explained.

Subjects to be covered include creating public spaces for pets and improving the dogs-allowed beach in La Olla. Also high on the list of topics were the many issues affecting animal welfare in particular and the local population in general, Leon Gascon said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Welfare programme for Altea strays.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.