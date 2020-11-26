UK pledges £155 million aid to support peace and stability in Afghanistan

THE UK pledges £155 million (€174 million) in aid to support peace and stability in Afghanistan, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, November 24.

The UK, who remains the third-largest bilateral donor to Afghanistan, pledges the aid which will include an additional £15 million (€17 million) of emergency support that will help the most vulnerable cope with the cold winter and COVID-19, with the overall money set to help reduce child mortality rates and improve access to education and vital infrastructure.

A £155 million (€174 million) package of support for next year, was announced by Lord Ahmad, UK Minister for South Asia, via virtual remarks to the 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva.

Lord Ahmad said: “The UK’s aid commitment will strengthen infrastructure and government systems, improve health and education services and create the jobs and investment needed for greater economic independence.”

The additional £15 million (€17 million) will go to the UN’s World Food Programme, to help around 100,000 families facing immediate food shortages through the harsh Afghan winter in conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK’s military and diplomatic efforts have been critical in supporting Afghanistan over the past 19 years, helping millions of children go to school and provide life-saving food to those in need.

