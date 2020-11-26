UK government announces pay rise for millions of people from April 2021

UK government announces a pay rise for millions of people from April 2021 following a rise in the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Millions of UK workers are set to receive an increase in pay from April 2021 following rise in the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage, with around 2 million of the UK’s lowest-paid workers expecting to benefit from the increase.

For the first time, the National Living Wage will apply to 23 and 24-year-olds and the measured increases will support Britain’s workforce while recognising the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business.



In his Spending Review, the Chancellor confirmed on Thursday, November 25, that the rate rises includes a 2.2 per cent increase in the National Living Wage to £8.91 (€9.97), the equivalent of £345 (€386) extra per year for someone working full-time.

For the first time, more younger people will be eligible for the National Living Wage, as the age threshold will be lowered from 25 to 23.

The rises mean that the annual earnings of a full-time worker on the NLW will have increased by around £4,030 (€4,500) since its introduction in April 2016.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “While this has been an extraordinarily difficult year for millions of people, this government remains absolutely committed to putting more money in the pockets of the UK’s lowest-paid workers.

“This measured rise strikes the right balance between supporting hard-working families through this tough time, while protecting firms as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said: “I know people are struggling, and that they are worried about the months ahead. This above-inflation pay rise will help to protect the lowest paid and put more money in the pockets of hard-working families.”

In full, the increases are:

National Living Wage (23+) to increase 2.2 per cent, from £8.72 (€9.77) to £8.91 (€9.98)

National Minimum Wage (21-22) to increase 2 per cent, from £8.20 (€9.18) to £8.36 (€9.36)

National Minimum Wage (18-20) to increase 1.7 per cent from £6.45 (€7.23) to £6.56 (€7.35)

National Minimum Wage (under 18) to increase 1.5 per cent from £4.55 (€5.10) to £4.62 (€5.18)

Apprenticeship Wage to increase 3.6 per cent from £4.15 (€4.65) to £4.30 (€4.82)

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK government announces pay rise for millions of people from April 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.