UK Government announces £16.5 million youth covid-19 support fund

UK Government announces a £16.5 million (€18.5 million) youth covid-19 support fund to protect the immediate future of grassroots and national youth organisations across the country.
The emergency funding package, dubbed the Youth Covid-19 Support Fund, has been announced by the Government on Wednesday, November 25, which will be open to grassroots youth clubs, uniformed youth groups, and national youth and umbrella organisations and will help to mitigate the impact of lost income during the winter period due to the coronavirus pandemic and ensure services providing vital support can remain open.
The funding will be allocated from the Government’s unprecedented £750 million (€842 million) package of support which is benefiting tens of thousands of frontline charities, so they can continue their vital work, with more than £60 million (€67 million) of this package has already been provided to organisations working with vulnerable children and young people.
This is on top of a number of other schemes benefitting young people announced in recent months, including:
- £85 million (€95 million) in match funding via the DCMS Community Match Challenge which benefited organisations including the youth organisations Onside Youth Zones, The Scouts Association, Girlguiding, and UK Youth.
- £90 million (€101 million) released from dormant accounts to support charities including those tackling youth unemployment
- £200 million (€224 million) Government investment in early intervention and prevention support initiatives to support children and young people at risk of exploitation and involvement in serious violence, through the Youth Endowment Fund.
- Over £2 billion (€2.2 billion) of funding to help young people into employment via the Kickstart scheme.