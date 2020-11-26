Two arrested in latest operation against terrorism

NATIONAL POLICE have arrested two people in Madrid and Toledo in the latest operation against jihadist terrorism.

The detainees are reportedly of Syrian and Moroccan origin and will appear before a judge today, Thursday November 26.

This National Police operation comes after several others this month, including the arrest in Cullera of 24-year-old Spanish convert to Islam who was remanded in prison for wanting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State. She managed to get to Turkey in January and paid €4,600 to fund the Jihad.

Before that, three people were arrested in Guipuzcoa for their alleged involvement with a network supporting Daesh which recruited young people to indoctrinate them with terrorist ideals with content they shared on social networks. They had more than 10,000 followers.

Last month, two alleged Jihadist terrorists were arrested in the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa and in the Canary Islands, accused of belonging to a group which recruiting women to extend their religion by getting them to accept marriage with men who had other wives. The aim was for their children to also be indoctrinated with extreme Islamic views.

Spain has been on Level 4 terrorist alert for the past five years. This is the highest level established by the Interior Ministry and is based on concerns following attacks in other European countries.

