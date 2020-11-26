Two arrested for selling drugs next to a police station

TWO people have been arrested for selling drugs next to a police station in Lugo and in the neighbourhood of A Piringalla.

Policia Nacional received several complaints from residents of San Isidro Labrador Street who saw “people with a drug-addict appearance” in the area for several weeks and after an investigation was launched, a 27-year-old heroin dealer and a 37-year-old hash and marijuana dealer were arrested.

The 27-year-old had been under surveillance for a while and was arrested after being caught red-handed by officers while making a sale of heroin, seizing two bags in the process.

The 37-year-old man was arrested by Policia Nacional near the Chantada street police station, when he was also caught red-handed dealing hash and marijuana, seizing sixty bags of hash and marijuana in the process.

As the police spokesman explained Tuesday, November 24, that officers “were able to verify how, on a regular basis and from which vehicle, exchanges were carried out.”

Officers tracked the trafficker’s movements for “several days” and eventually arrested the two men who “already had prior records.”

