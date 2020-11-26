Turkey jails officers in one of the biggest trials linked to 2016 coup attempt

TURKEY court jails officers, with dozens of defendants receiving life sentences, in one of the biggest trials linked to the 2016 coup attempt.

The sentences were handed down to the nearly 500 defendants accused of trying to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including air force pilots and army commanders, who allegedly directed the plot from the Akinci airbase near Ankara.

The trial began in August 2017, and the charges include attempting to kill President Erdogan, which he states was the mastermind of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, and to seize key state institutions.

The attempted coup killed 251 people and injured more than 2,00, although Mr Gulen has denied any involvement. Mr Erdogan, who was on vacation at the time at a resort, had the support of thousands of civilians who rallied together to confront rogue soldiers and prevent the plotters from seizing power.

The court heard how 25 pilots in F-16s bombed targets in Ankara, including parliament, which was hit three times, as well as key security buildings. The bombing killed 68 people in Ankara and injured more than 200.