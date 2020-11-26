Toddler orders £55 McDonald’s feast through app on mum’s phone

A CLEVER toddler has managed to use his mum’s mobile phone to order a huge McDonald’s banquet delivered in 10 bags during the lockdown.

Mum Raissa Andrade, 32, left her phone lying around when it was spotted by four-year-old son Tom who used it to order the feast.

The technology-savvy tot managed to arrange the 10 bags of food delivered directly to their address in the city of Recife in Brazil.

Mum Raissa said that because of the pandemic, they have been making a lot of takeaway calls and her son had clearly seen what she was doing and decided to copy her.

