THREE Sinaloa Cartel Members Arrested In A Record $28 Million Cocaine Bust in San Diego



A California federal court, on Tuesday, November 24, charged three Mexican nationals, Jesús Burgos, aged 32, Juan Alatorre, aged 44, and Jose Pérez, aged 54, with conspiracy to trafficking drugs for the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel, arresting the three men last Friday, the result of a five-year investigation, after a sting operation in a truck yard in Otay Mesa, San Diego, agents seized a record haul of 685kg of cocaine worth $28 million, 24kg of fentanyl, $3.5 million cash, 20,000 rounds of ammunition, and hundreds of bullet-proof vests.

Robert Brewer, US Attorney, said, “This historic seizure and prosecution is a clear indication of the success of our joint investigative efforts”, referring to an operation that combined the might of the Drug Enforcement Administration, San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, San Diego Police Department, and Southern District of California’s US Attorney’s Office, stating the operation was a sign to the Sinaloa Cartel that authorities in San Diego and Mexico are committed to closing down their activities in these areas, “We will continue to aggressively attack the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug smuggling, money laundering, and arms smuggling operations, depriving them of their illegal merchandise, their profits, and a safe haven”.

Cardell T. Morant, Homeland Security Investigation’s Special Agent in Charge, commented, “This seizure is significant not just because of its size, but because it demonstrates the direct correlation between narcotics, illicit money, and guns that drives violence in our communities and destroys lives”.

The three men, if convicted, face from 10 years to life imprisonment, plus a fine of up to $10 million.

