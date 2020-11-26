THE World’s Most Expensive Handbag Priced At £5.3million and takes 1000 hours to Make it.

Boarini Milanesi, an Italian designer accessories brand, established in 2016, based in Bologna, Italy, have produced the world’s most expensive handbag, the Parva Mea handbag, priced at £5.3million, and they will make 3 of these stunning bags, which take 1000 hours each to craft.

Each bag has gems totalling over 130 carats, including 10 white-gold butterflies, four of which are encrusted with diamonds, three of the other butterflies have sapphires are rare paraiba tourmalines, with the actual bag crafted from semi-shiny alligator skin, completed with a diamond pavé clasp.

Each handbag is made to order exclusively for the client, with their name embossed on the leather.

Matteo Rodolfo Milanesi, co-founder of Boarini Milanesi, says the ocean inspired his design, and he is a huge campaigner for the marine environments, and as such, £711,950 of each bag sold, will go towards helping to rid the oceans of plastic waste.

Matteo used to spend every Summer with his father, on a boat between Greece and Turkey, and said, “Even though mass tourism was still a long way off, we would often see plastic bags floating on the water or patches of tar leaked by oil tankers. Recently, I have seen even more plastic in the sea than when I was a child, due to the pandemic and all the gloves and face masks that are being carelessly thrown away. This reminded me of my father, who used to dive into the water to collect the plastic bags and bottles floating in the sea and help me wipe the patches off tar that I found on the beach when I was building sandcastles off my hands”.

His business partner, Carolina Boarini, explained how the stones are linked to the sea, “Blue sapphires represent the depths of the oceans. Paraiba tourmaline reminds us of the uncontaminated Caribbean seas, and diamonds refer to the transparency of water when it falls in the form of rain”.

