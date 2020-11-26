THE Chase’s Anne Hegerty Furious Over ITV Salary Being Cut after they employ an extra new Chaser



Anne Hegerty, known as “The Governess”, one of the regular “Chasers” on hit ITV daytime quiz show “The Chase”, is reportedly furious with ITV bosses, as she faces a cut in salary after a brand new Chaser, Irishman, Darragh Ennis, started on the show last week, and in an interview on the You Tube show, “The Lewis Nicholls Show”, she was clearly agitated while being interviewed about the subject, “This is a tricky one because a lot of the public imagine that we are on the same sort of deal that Hollywood stars are in the 1930s. They got paid a salary per month, per year, and they were salaried employees at the studio and the studio would find them things to do for that salary. That isn’t actually how that works”

Anne, aged 62, continued, “We, The Chasers and Bradley, we get paid a flat fee for every fee that we do, so, any show that I’m doing, is a show for which I’m being paid, and the other Chasers aren’t. And that applies to all of us. If you’re going to divide the shows by six rather than five, then, you know, do the maths.

The problem is Bradley, because he’s so in demand and so good, so superb at everything he does, and can do so many different things, and so, of course, he’s massively in demand, and there are about ten other things he’s doing besides the daytime Chase”.

“A lot of the time we’ll find, ‘you know that filming block that was booked in, we are not filming that week after all. It turns out, Bradley was doing another game show or something like that. And that’s a period of time where we aren’t working.

This year we were hoping to make up for it and do 150, 160, and then well that didn’t happen. So we hoped we will catch up in the spring but then again it all depends on whether Bradley’s available, it depends on a lot of whether one of these vaccines works out”.

