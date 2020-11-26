A MAN, 37, was arrested in Tenerife after stabbing his aunt, 67, in the neck in broad daylight, because, he claimed, she had made his mother suffer.

-- Advertisement --



The woman was stabbed in the street in front of incredulous residents of La Cumbrita area of Guia de Isora and left by her attacker lying in a pool of blood begging for help.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Local Police arrested the man, known as Lester, who justified his actions by saying that the victim had put his mother “through hell” for many years and had killed her with all the suffering she had endured, including forcing her out of her home.

Witnesses to the crime showed their disapproval, but were too afraid to approach the woman to help her because her attacker continuted to threaten them with a knife.

For 10 minutes, according to reports in La Provincia, the victim lay on the pavement, seriously injured, while he repeated that she deserved it. He initially thought that he had killed her, but she was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for her wounds.

Apparently he suffers from mental disorders and has been arrested on several occasions, as well as being treated at a local hospital’s Psychiatry Unit. He told witnesses that if they knew what he and his mother had been through, they would understand what he had done.

Guardia Civil will handle the investigation. He is charged with attempted manslaughter and violating the restraining order which the victim had against him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tenerife man arrested for stabbing aunt in the neck”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.