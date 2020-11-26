Teen kicks autistic girl in the face and calls her a sl*g

HORRIFIC social media video footage shows a vicious teenager kicking a 14-year-old autistic girl in the face and calling her a sl*g while she cowers on the floor.

Hope Richmond was wearing her pyjamas when she was encouraged to follow girls from school to Chorlton Park in Manchester before she was brutally attacked by another girl on camera.

Hope was rushed to hospital with head injuries following the attack on Monday, November 23.

The awful video, which is understood to have been recorded by a teenage boy, was posted on social media and was quickly circulated.

Hope’s mum, Hannah Price, 31, described her shock at her daughter’s unprovoked attack.

The mum-of-three, from Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, said, “I can’t even watch the whole video, It’s circulated on Snapchat, it’s disgraceful, I know kids are having a hard time and they’re bored but I didn’t even know that girls behaved like that, we want to find this girl so she can be prosecuted.”

