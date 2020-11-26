Teacher accused of sexual abuse in Barcelona

A TEACHER at La Salle school in Barcelona accused of sexually abusing students, had previously been dismissed from another school for inviting one of the students to his home.

A Barcelona judge is investigating the claims made against an elementary school teacher and football coach for alleged sexual abuse against two students. One claims the abuse took place 10 years ago and the other reports it was before that.

The teacher, 43, has been released with charges and the school has asked him to take leave until the situation is clarified.

The case began when one alleged victim, now 21, accused the teacher, who was his mother’s partner at the time, in 2010, of ordering him to masturbate in front of him in the locker rooms.

Following that, he claims he was repeatedly abused in the family home for approximately two years, until he was 14. He said that the man controlled him at school and even put a knife to his neck. He has come forward now, allegedly, because he fears something could happen to another child, including the children the accused has with his mother.

A second victim, now 29, went to the Mossos d’Esquadra to report abuse at the Viaro de Sant Cugat School, linked to the Opus Dei, accusing the same man, who worked there at the time as sports director. He claimed that the teacher became friendly with his mother, who asked him to babysit the boy, earned his trust and invited him to his home, where he allegedly touched him all over while he masturbated. This also, according to the victim, went on for two years, until he was 15. Despite being asked, the boy always denied the abuse out of shame.

Once this was known by the school, his was dismissed in 2006 as it was against the school’s code of conduct. The alleged abuse was not reported at the time because the boy’s family was unaware of it.

The judge has confiscated the teacher’s passport, banned him from leaving Spain, forced him to appear in court every week and issued a restraining order. He is also banned from any activity involving children.

His school has sent a statement to the parents of its more than 1,500 students regarding the situation.

