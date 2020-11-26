DURING the meeting of the most senior politicians from Spain and Italy in Palma on Wednesday November 25 the bulk of matters discussed centred on the relationship between the two countries and the European Union.

Both Spain and Italy are to be the main beneficiaries of the recovery fund and both have similar problems with employment, their economies and infection from the pandemic, so they need to work together to ensure the unanimous support of fellow member states.

-- Advertisement --



There was also a symbolic signing by Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez and the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, of a declaration by Spain and Italy on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and their hopes to eliminate such gender violence in each country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain and Italy are united against gender violence”.