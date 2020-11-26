SOUTH African Scientists Plot To Dim The Sun in a bid to help their dwindling water supplies



In something that sounds like the plot from a sc-fi movie, scientists from the University of Cape Town, last week suggested in a journal, the Environmental Research Letters, a scheme to help save the country from its notorious dry spells where water supplies are at critical levels, a scenario they term, “Day Zero” drought, where there would not be enough water for everybody.

The bizarre-sounding plan, which they have calculated would eliminate the chances of a Day Zero drought happening, by 90 percent, before 2100, is to “dim the sun” permanently, by pumping large quantities of sulphur dioxide gas into the atmosphere over Cape Town, forming a big cloud, to reflect the sun’s rays, which would reduce the heat and reduce the risk of water supplies falling.

Experts have always debunked the theory of injecting gases into the atmosphere to cut the effects of global warming, calling it “potentially dangerous interference with the climate system”.

With the current global warming situation increasing, university scientists have calculated that the chances of a “Day Zero” drought hitting Cape Town, could triple by 2100 unless action is taken now, and their controversial plan put into operation, referencing 2017 when the city experienced a one-in-384-year drought, putting the city’s dams at a capacity of 13 percent, stating, “Our findings suggest that keeping the global mean temperature at 2020 levels through SAI would offset the projected end-century risk of Day Zero-level droughts by approximately 90 percent, keeping the risk of such droughts similar to today’s level”.

