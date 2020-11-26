SONY PS 5 OR A GRILL ?

Amazon has recently apologised for a mix up in orders which meant one customer received an electric grill instead of the new Sony ps 5.

Amazon has apologised and said they are very sorry to several customers who received cat food, an electric grill and a foot massager instead of the prized all-new Sony PS 5 console.

Social media is awash with stories of long queues and increased waiting times as fans of gaming anticipated the delivery of their new console.

Websites were crashing and almost all retailers claiming they were out of stock.

Amazon said it was dealing with several complaints where its believed some users may have had consoles stolen, although there was no proof of this.

Amazon pointed out customers did have a support line they could call.

The unsolicited deliveries of various items, except for the Sony console they had ordered, infuriated customers and led them to air their grievances on social media.

Its also reported that a well-known auction site at one point had the consoles selling for twice market value.

