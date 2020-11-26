SIR David Attenborough closes his record-breaking Instagram account



Sir David Attenborough has shut down his Instagram account, after only joining the social media platform in September. The 94-year-old broadcaster, who joined the platform to spread his message about climate change, broke a record previously held by Jennifer Aniston – he managed to attract one million followers in just four hours.

-- Advertisement --



Attenborough went live with this to over 60 heads of state back in September to communicate the seriousness of the extinction problem.

In Sir David’s last post, he said: “And that’s it. I’ve passed on the things I wanted to share. There are others on social media who can pick up the threads from here.

“We have brought ourselves onto the brink of disaster the likes of which we have never seen before. I’ve witnessed it with my own eyes.” In the clip, he explained that “saving our planet is now a communications challenge.”

“I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble,” he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sir David Attenborough closes Instagram account”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.