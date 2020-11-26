Sex Offenders In Pakistan Will Be Castrated

SEX offenders in Pakistan will be chemically castrated under new law

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, 68-year-old Imran Khan, has approved radical new laws which will allow convicted sex offenders be chemically castrated. His decision comes in response to several horrific sexually-motivated attacks in Pakistan in recent weeks.

Responding to the heinous crime whereby a French woman was repeatedly gang-raped in front of her two children after being kidnapped when her car broke down on the motorway, Khan had said he believed the perpetrators should be publically hanged or surgically castrated.

Pakistan will join Kazakhstan in chemically castrating sex offenders, as well as fast-tracking rape cases and improving the witness protection system.

Khan said: “We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.”

Currently, convicted rapists in Pakistan face up to 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

