Seville Man Stabbed in Head with Katana Sword

SEVILLE’s local police have arrested a man for stabbing another man in the head with a 70cm Katana sword.

Officers were patrolling the city’s eastern Cerro-Amate district in the early hours of Wednesday morning when they responded to shouting and disturbances. They came across a scene in which ‘a man was holding a Katana Sword to a man’s head’.

The 26-year-old victim received a 10cm wound with extensive bleeding and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Meanwhile the suspect, who was described as intoxicated by the victim’s wife, was arrested on the scene. The 30-year-old ‘arrived at the scene driving the victim’s vehicle, which he left badly parked in the vicinity of the couple’s home’.

The investigation has been passed on to the Guardia Civil’s Homicide Group, meaning they may treat the case as attempted murder.

