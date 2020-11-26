SELL THE GOLD POPE ‘TOLD’

After yesterday,s sad news that the legend that is Diego Maradona had sadly died, its come to light how controversial and perhaps how honest he could be.

It materialises that in the year 2000 when Maradona had an audience with the then Pope, John Paul the Second, he attacked the Catholic church over their record and attitude towards the worlds poor.

Maradona suggested in one discussion with the pope that they should sell the ceilings in the Vatican painted in pure gold.

It is rumoured by Maradona’s family members that his faith was later restored with Pope Francis.

Maradona was indeed a colourful character and one to say how he felt directly. Still, many linked to the church found his candour disrespectful and not in keeping with the etiquette of addressing the most pious public figure.

The Footballer died yesterday from complications due to a blood clot its believed, he was aged 60, and there will be 3 (three) days of national mourning for Argentinas ‘son’ and ‘hero’.

