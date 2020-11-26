Scotland announces eight-person limit for Christmas “bubbles”

SCOTLAND announces an eight-person limit for Christmas “bubbles” of three households which should contain no more than eight people over the age of 11.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced the new rule as part of the government’s guidance which temporarily relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions for five days over Christmas.

The easing of Covid rules, which also states that children under the age of 12 do not count towards the total number of people in the bubble, will apply across the UK from December 23 to 27.

A UK-wide deal was agreed on Tuesday, November 24, to permit people to meet up in “bubbles” over the festive period, with travel restrictions also being lifted across all four home nations.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has said the “default advice” and “safest position” was still that people should avoid contact, with the “safest way to spend Christmas and the festive period [being] to stay within your own household, in your own home and your own local area”.

Adding: “Wherever possible you should keep in touch with friends and family members from other households through technology – or, if you decide to meet in person, you should minimise the numbers and duration, and if possible meet out of doors.

“Consider a Christmas walk with family, rather than a meal indoors,” she concluded.

A full list of the Scottish Government’s guidance for Christmas can be found here.

