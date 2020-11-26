PRESIDENT Pedro Sánchez states it’s “the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic” thanks to positive data regarding vaccines and the announcement of the vaccine strategy.

Speaking on Thursday, November 26, Sánchez said: “We are living in a very complex time, but we are already beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are already at the beginning of the end of the pandemic thanks to the arrival of future vaccines and the vaccination strategy.

“Until now, we had to try to control [and coexist] with the virus, but now the purpose is to neutralise it and, for that, the vaccine and vaccination [strategies] are essential,” said Sánchez.

Sánchez went onto state that he believes “that science not only contributes to the progress of research, innovation and development, but also to national security, something that among western countries has not been taken into account until now”.

The Spanish President congratulated the Rovi laboratories for their trajectory and for having reached an agreement with the Moderna company with regards to the vaccine: “It is a pride that a Spanish company is going to manufacture one of the first covid-19 vaccines,” he concluded.

