RUSSIA’S New Star Wars Missile Capable Of 9,000mph has been Tested Successfully



Defence Ministry reports from The Kremlin are claiming Russia has successfully launched a new “Star Wars” style ballistic missile, from their Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan, capable of a speed of 9000mph and can easily blast other satellites out of space.

Speaking about the test footage, only showing a missile being launched in a ball of flame, the spokesman said the missile was “designed to protect against air and space attacks”, with the commander of the 1st air and missile defence army of Russian aerospace forces, Andrey Dyomin, adding, “The new missile has reliably confirmed its characteristics in a series of tests”, but the new terrifying missile stays shrouded in secrecy, without discussing the actual target, or the missile’s performance, while claiming the missile wiped out its dummy target.

John Raymond, Commander of the United States Space Command, stated in April, “The threats to US space systems and their allies are real, serious and increasing”, and that it’s latest grade interceptor missiles were surely capable of destroying any satellite that was orbiting in the Earth’s atmosphere, with it is known that the new mobile long-range extraterrestrial interceptor 14Ts033 Nudol missile, is capable of Mach 12 speeds, and has a range of 620 miles, as part of Moscow’s A-235 missile defence system, leading General Raymond to say, “The United States is ready and committed to deterring aggression and defending the nation, our allies, and US interests from hostile acts in space”.

