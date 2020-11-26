Requests to open old Ronda hospital

THE New Serrania Hospital Now group has requested that the Junta de Andalucia fulfil their promise to reopen the facilities of the old Ronda regional hospital.

The requests to open the old Ronda Hospital as a health centre for the care of chronic patients have been going on for months, in the belief that it would be a significant relief for the new hospital with the rise in the number of incoming patients due to the Coronavirus.

Approximately half of the beds in the new hospital are currently occupied.

The idea is to open certain areas, such as the Emergency Department, where samples could be taken for Covid-19 tests to be carried out.

The group says that it is “unsafe and depressing to see” the queues of people outside health centres waiting for such tests which they claim “lowers our dignity as people”.

Opening the old hospital would alleviate pressure on the new hospital, the group believes.

